No raining on the parade Saturday as Cameron students graduated

After four years — or seven or 29 — what’s one more day?

Thunderstorms on Friday forced postponement of Cameron University’s commencement ceremony, but there was no raining on the parade of graduates Saturday as they walked across the stage to receive congratulations from university officials and applause from the families and friends in the stands who’d been waiting for the moment for at least as long as the grads had.

Many of the grads had spent more — sometimes much more — than four years seeking their degrees. The guest speaker, Ann Holloway, is proof that the graduation parade can take interesting detours.

Holloway, a member of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, told the crowd that she was married three days after she graduated from high school and didn’t pursue higher education for a dozen years. She was the mother of three girls a children’s librarian at the public library in Ardmore when she decided to go back to school.

For the next two years she worked full time at the library and drove 35 miles to Murray State College in Tishomingo five days a week to finish her degree in two years. Then she went on to take Southeastern Oklahoma State University business classes at the higher education center in Ardmore.

She took “a class here and there” and finally, 29 years after graduating from high school, she earned her Bachelor of Science from Southeastern.