Nigh to highlight Great Plains Foundation fundraiser

George Nigh said he’s never had any interest in living anywhere but Oklahoma.

That might be the reason the former governor and retired university president enjoys traveling the state, telling stories and addressing Oklahomans at special events. Especially if those events are keyed toward bettering the community and enhancing educational opportunities.

Nigh will get a chance to do that and southwest Oklahoma residents will have the chance to hear the state’s greatest storyteller Oct. 3 at the 2019 FUNdraiser for the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the foundation, whose members support Great Plains Technology Center’s mission to prepare students to successfully enter the work force. Great Plains officials say 80 percent of their adult students need some type of financial assistance, and the foundation has provided $3.5 million to help more than 5,000 students since its creation.

That means funds raised at the 2019 event will go to support adult students who are attending or thinking about attending Great Plains.

Nigh’s not a stranger to Lawton or storytelling. Foundation executive director Glen Boyer said when the Live to Lead conference was held in Lawton several years ago, Great Plains Technology Center’s high school leadership class attended and said Nigh was their favorite speaker.

“When you’re 92 years old and you can effectively communicate with 16-year-old students, you have a very special gift,” Boyer said.

Nigh said he’s looking forward to returning to Lawton, where he has friends who encourage him to visit at least once a year. And, he’s pleased to be attending an event whose members encourage others toward a better way of life.

“I like the community atmosphere when I come to Lawton. It’s not just an individual, but a whole group of individuals that are all participating, trying to do things that make a community better. And, basically, they are very successful,” he said, of the foundation.

The event also gives Nigh a chance to do what he likes to do: stay active by participating in community events around the state. While he’s active in organizations in the Oklahoma City Metroplex (where he and his wife have lived for decades), he needs something else to keep him busy.