New in Town: Making friends, the Okie way

Turns out, Lawton is so friendly, the place is softening me.

It’s not that I’ve never lived in a friendly place — I’m from Kansas, for crying out loud — but it’s been a while since I’ve lived in a shirt-off-your-back kind of town. Over the last six weeks, I’ve realized I need some time to thaw from a decade or so of having my defenses up, expecting to have to hide my ignorance in a new place or inability to take care of something without the help of a stranger — or even a friend. Let’s just say, much of the world values independence and misplaced confidence more than is good for them. It’s a breath of fresh air when you can show up as is, without having to be more than you are: a new person in a new place.