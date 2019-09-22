New in Town: Life on Fort Sill

My new home in southwest Oklahoma is pretty typical. It’s got a couple sunny bedrooms, a small kitchen, a cozy fireplace, and a few houseplants I try (mostly successfully) to keep alive. What’s not so usual about my home is it’s on a U.S. Army base.

For most of you in town, military or non, that’s not an exceptional concept. With Fort Sill right down the road, you either live on it, near it or have known dozens, even hundreds, of folks who come and go each day to their homes and offices on base. But when I moved to town and into my apartment in the Academic Heights neighborhood, it was nothing short of a small shock to the system.