New in town: An exercise in looking well at Lawton

Hi there, I’m new in town. I honestly can’t wait to get to know you, but first, it’s an honor to introduce myself.

My first name is Hannah, after the Biblical figure who prayed desperately for a child. I know my mother prayed for me in the same way, and I’m grateful God saw fit to answer her.

My last name is Maginot, and don’t worry, it’s still a bit strange and new to me as well. I’m a newlywed — my husband, John, and I celebrate half a year of marriage this month. My surname used to reflect my German roots, now it’s a symbol of the infamous French line of fortifications built in the 1930s to deter invasion by Germany. (Joke’s on them, I got in!)