New in Town: Entertaining out-of-town visitors

There are a handful of moments in a season of transition that can make a new place feel more like home.

This includes, but is not limited to: being recognized as a regular at a local coffee shop, breaking bread with a neighbor or two, and of course, showing off your new home to your first round of out-of-town guests.

When you’re new in town, there’s just something about touring even greener folks around that makes you puff out your chest in pride, eager to show off the meager amount of information you’ve collected in the days, weeks or months you’ve spent exploring your new home.