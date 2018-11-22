New Kiowa Legislator sworn into office

A new Kiowa Legislator was sworn into office Monday, completing a full legislature.

Jesse Svitak was sworn into his position as District No. 4 Legislator by Judge Mark Henricksen during a Monday ceremony at the Kiowa Legislature office at the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie.

Svitak took an 89-to-42 vote decision, defeating Renee Dzurella Plata in the Nov. 10 election for the post which covers the Jimmy Creek/Qop/Aydle (Lawton area) area.

The District #4 seat was vacant following the passing of Charles Hines, according to Keith Vasquez, information officer. This now gives the Kiowa Legislature a full board to serve all seven districts.