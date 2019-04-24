New DeepStrike missile will double the Army’s combat power

Raytheon is developing a long-range missile for the Army’s Precision Strike Missile requirement that will allow the Army to field twice as many missiles on its existing launch vehicles, according to a press release.

Thin and sleek, it will fire two missiles from a single weapons pod, slashing the cost. The new missile also flies farther, packs more punch and has a better guidance system than the current weapon.

“We’re looking to replace a design originally from the 1980s,” said J.R. Smith, a Raytheon director leading the company’s campaign for a new precision strike weapon. “Missile technology has come a long way.”

Raytheon is accelerating the development of the DeepStrike® missile, its long-range, precision-strike weapon. The company and the U.S. Army recently completed a successful preliminary design review for the program. Other milestones this year include rocket motor and warhead testing leading up to a flight test planned for late 2019.

In 2018, the company adapted its new launch pod missile container for the Army’s M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS launchers. The ability to fit two DeepStrike missiles in an existing launcher is a significant leap over existing tactical missiles.