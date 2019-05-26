Neighborhood Services busy year-round

Who mows the grass when someone abandons property or just doesn’t mow at all?

Those situations are handled by Neighborhood Services of Lawton. Headed by Brock Greenhill, the services are rendered by three contractors which currently include: Teen Challenge, J. M. Lawn Service and Joe’s Backhoe.

“These three companies are all local,” Greenhill said. “We enforce the law as far as mowing is concerned in the Lawton city limits. From January until April of this year, 1,100 property owners have been notified as to violations of not keeping their yards mowed.”