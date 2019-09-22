National voting day registration drive set for Tuesday

The League of Women Voters of Lawton is sponsoring two voter registration events Tuesday to mark National Voter Registration Day.

Americans will celebrate the day with a massive 50-state effort to register voters before Election Day in November. With local elections happening in coming weeks, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year and in 2020, say members of the League of Women Voters of Lawton.

That is why communities across the country are planning to use National Voter Registration Day to increase voter participation. In Lawton, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter, will be a National Voter Registration Day partner with the League of Women Voters of Lawton. The entities will hold voter registration events at:

• Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Eisenhower High School, 5202 W. Gore, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.