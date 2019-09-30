National Public Lands Day event at refuge draws record crowd

You are here

Mon, 09/30/2019 - 12:09am Mitch Meador

Ridding the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge of the unwelcome gifts that visitors leave behind was a rewarding experience for the 160 participants who volunteered their time Saturday morning.

Look at what they got for their trouble:

• Hiking through gorgeous scenery on a balmy September day.
• The spiritual lift of making the Wichitas a better place for others to enjoy.
• Team spirit.
• A free lunch served by the Friends of the Wichitas.
• The chance to win prizes – trophies, carabiners, mouse pads, stickers, Frisbees and T-shirts.
• An impromptu corn hole tournament afterward.

