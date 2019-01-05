National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday

On Thursday, communities across the U.S. will come together with a singular purpose — prayer. People of all faiths will unite in observance of the National Day of Prayer, held annually on the first Thursday of May.

The National Day of Prayer was originally created in 1952 through a joint resolution of Congress; the bill establishing the holiday was signed into law by Harry S. Truman soon after. Since Truman’s original signing, every sitting U.S. President has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

The day has since become one of national observance. Every year, communities across the country host sunrise to sunset prayer vigils in town halls, libraries and parks from Maine to California.

This year, the Lawton Fort Sill community will play host to several events in celebration and observance of the National Day or Prayer.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, the Lawton City Hall Banquet Room, 212 SW 9th, will be open to the public for the 2019 Prayer Breakfast. The special guest speaker is Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, The United States Army’s Inspector General. Lawton Mayor Stan Booker will present a proclamation during the breakfast. The event is free and open to the public.