NAACP seeks transparency in shooting death of teen

The local branch of the NAACP is seeking to make sure the investigation of the June 10 shooting death of a 19-year-old Lawton man is transparent and available to the public.

Local NAACP President, the Rev. Thomas Perry said in a statement to The Constitution that, while the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) continues its investigation into the death of Brent Durbin-Daniel during a standoff with police.

“As with any citizen’s death resulting from the use of deadly force and the fatal bullet being fired by local police, the NAACP is particularly interested in information related to provocations leading to the use of deadly force; other options that could have been used to help mitigate such a tragic conclusion; training of the police officers, to include training related to individuals with a mental illness; and, if proper protocols were followed during the encounter,” Perry stated.

Durbin-Daniel’s death followed a reported domestic disturbance with his mother the morning of June 10. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. but before police arrived, he’d left the home with two assault rifles and a handgun and drove to the 6300 block Northwest Maple Avenue.