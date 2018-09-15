Museum exhibit will embody fair theme

You are here

Sat, 09/15/2018 - 3:46am Staff

The Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center will embody the theme of this year's 27th Annual Comanche Nation Fair with its latest exhibit, "Unmasking the Truth: The History of the Comanche Language." 

"Our exhibit coincides with the theme of this year's fair, which is 'Comanche Language,'" said Candy Taylor, Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center director. "Our exhibit examines the history of the Numunuu language, past present and future."

