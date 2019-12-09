Murder suspect accused of setting fire to hospital bed

Already held for murder and robbery charges, a 32-year-old Lawton man now stands accused of setting a hospital bed on fire in attempt at escape from police.

Arrieus Adonte Sentrail Sims Jr. made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree arson after former conviction of multiple felonies, court records indicate. He faces up to 70 years in prison for the charge.

Sims is accused of setting fire to a Comanche County Memorial Hospital bed while at the emergency room on Aug. 3.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Sims was in a room at the hospital when security told Lawton Police Detective Abe Woelfel that Sims’ mattress was on fire. Sims was asked to leave the room for his safety and he allegedly tried to run past Woelfel before being restrained. A lighter fell from him during the tussle.

A nurse told investigators she’d gone into the room and found flames coming from the edge of the mattress. Another nurse put the fire out after smoke was seen coming from the room.