Mount Scott Roadway dates back to Great Depression

The trek to the top of Mountain Scott has been a Southwest Oklahoma tradition for 81 years — ever since the six-year project was completed in two phases.

At 2,464 feet, it takes a 3-mile road to scale the highest peak in Southwest Oklahoma. The road — currently closed due to erosion issues — was officially completed in August 1938. However, the first civilian car scaled Mount Scott in a rainstorm on Sept. 15, 1935. The passengers of that car included Lawton Postmaster Joe Reed, U.S. Sen. Elmer Thomas, U.S. Rep. Jed Johnson, Lawton Constitution publisher Ned Shepler and Jack Schwope, construction firm supervisor.

Planning officially began in 1932 with the idea of a road that would wind around the mountain to its summit.

The initial bid was awarded to L.E. Whitham Construction Co. in December 1934. The contractor promised to build a 2.968-mile 20-foot-wide road in 150 days. Construction did not go smoothly. By April, refuge officials noted the rate of progress would not meet the contract deadline. A month later, heavy rains soaked the area, suspending work for more than two weeks. However, it did show workers where drainage improvements would be needed.

By August, the heavy blasting was done and only light shots were needed to remove boulders or ledges. When the first round of construction ended in 1935, there was still much more work to be done.