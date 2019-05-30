More rain Tuesday leaves Lawton, Duncan waterlogged

Another evening, another line of storms for Southwest Oklahoma.

The Interstate 44 corridor and parts east were again raked by a series of thunderstorms — some severe — that developed just west of Cache and pushed east throughout the evening. In what has become almost a daily occurrence over the last several weeks, the storms brought heavy rain, high winds and even a little hail.

The first storms began developing around 5 p.m. in far west Comanche County and Kiowa and Tillman Counties. As they moved east, they grew in severity, slamming Cache and Lawton with high winds and torrential downpours that resulted in flash flooding across many parts of the city. The intersection of 25th Street and Gore was covered in water as the heavy rain pounded Lawton. Other parts of the area were also underwater, forcing many to seek alternative routes to home or business. Much of Comanche County was placed under a flash flood warning for the evening.

In Cache, power was knocked out to hundreds of customers, but was reportedly restored after about two hours.

The National Weather Service rain gauge at the Lawton-Fort Sill Airport only reported .21 of an inch of rain for the storm — which lasted about an hour — but rain gauges in west Lawton reported around 1.3 inches.

Visibility was minimal at the height of the heavy rains in Lawton. As quickly as roads turned into running rivers and low-lying areas turned into swimming pools, the rain stopped.

Lawton Community Theater suffered about an inch of flooding inside the building while the storms passed through. Volunteers addressed the flooding and had the building cleaned later in the evening.