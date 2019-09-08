More mystery than answers in search for missing man

Police have discovered that a man who has been missing for more than a month was assaulted with a metal pipe.

Investigators are looking at the possibility the man is dead as result of the incident, according to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawton Police Detective Donald Pauley reported that he was working on a missing person’s investigation for Byard “Dakota” Moore, 22, who was first reported missing in June. The man was last been seen at a convenience store near Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Sheridan Road on June 15.

Moore’s brother, David Moore III, said the family filed a missing persons report with the Sheriff’s Office on June 19.

On Tuesday, detectives learned that Moore had been assaulted on June 16 by “several males” at 1716 NW Kinyon. The report states he was struck “numerous times with a metal pipe in the head and about his body” while at the home.