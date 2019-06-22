Monuments to unknown Comanches to be installed at Otipoby Cemetery

Monuments for 16 unknown Comanche graves at one of the area’s oldest tribal cemeteries will be dedicated today.

The Otipoby Cemetery Committee will install and dedicate monuments at 10 a.m. at the Otipoby Cemetery on the East Range of Fort Sill.

“These monuments are dedicated to the 16 Comanches who are known only to God and are buried at the oldest known Comanche Cemetery,” said Chairman Clifford Takawana. “This was made possible through the Comanche Nation’s Monument Program dedicated to the preservation of our loved ones.”

The monuments will be installed followed by a dedication program by Martina Menthorne, Director of the Historic Preservation Program for the Comanche Nation and a member of the Otipoby Cemetery Committee.

“This is an act of love and dedication to our elders who guided us and helped us achieve prosperity and still maintain our Comanche culture and humanity,” Takawana said.