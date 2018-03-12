Monument to benefactor unveiled at YMCA of Lawton

As a monument to the McMahon Foundation’s legacy of giving, the YMCA of Lawton unveiled its own monument honoring Eugene D. McMahon.

With a tug of the black curtain shrouding the vertical, bronze monument inside the facility’s entry hall, No. 5 SW 5th, they eyes of both YMCA Board of Directors President Larry Neal and McMahon Foundation Board of Directors President Kenneth Easton lit up.

“Thank goodness for him (Eugene D. McMahon),” Easton said.