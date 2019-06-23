Monday Memories: Summer work as a teen worth more than paycheck

The smell of cut grass in the air reminds me of how I spent so many teenaged summers. Following the school year, the promise of an outdoors job yielded both dread and anticipation for so many formative years.

Save for the summer as a 15-year-old spent working in a snowcone stand, my teenaged office could be found emerging from the yardcare barn at a Duncan elementary school or, in my later teens, as an auxiliary City of Duncan Street Department employee. Basically, I mowed a lot of grass.

You come to work earlier than a teenager would wish, work harder than a teenager cares to and, eventually, get paid less than you think you’re worth. These life lessons continued lessons from the classroom into the field. You can experience and learn about yourself in ways you can’t comprehend until you’re older and can reflect.