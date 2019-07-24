Mission trip students return to Lawton for second year

When the term “mission trips” is brought up, there are those who associate it with people “answering a call,” and traveling to a foreign land, often a third-world country, to help those who don’t have the resources or finances to take care of themselves.

But what about those in our own backyard? Are we not also called to serve them?

It was that idea that sparked GoStudents, a program associated with the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma (BGCO) that allows students between grades 6-12 not only address the needs of others, but spread the gospel as well.

Based out of Oklahoma, GoStudents began with projects in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Last year, they sent their first group of kids to Lawton, where they paired with M28 Ministries. The results were so positive that M28 pastor and director Jeff Henderson knew it had to happen again.

“We got such a good response last year. It was very well-received,” Henderson said. “The students, from their testimonies, had great experiences.”