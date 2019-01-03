Misdemeanor warrant program resumes for March

The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office is conducting another edition of a program designed to ease jail overcrowding and to keep misdemeanor offenders from falling into a quagmire of debt.

First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said the program will run for the month of March. It will be a repeat of the program that ran last October through November.

The program allows those with outstanding misdemeanor warrants the opportunity to voluntarily appear and get back into good graces with the court. The offender appears in person at court and arranges to see a judge. Following judicial review, the offender is allowed to renew the bond and set an appearance.

Designed to ease jail overcrowding, the program also allows misdemeanor offenders opportunity to keep from amassing an almost insurmountable debt to the court system.