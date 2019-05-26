Memorial Day observances set

Several Memorial Day observances will be held today.

Fort Sill National Cemetery’s Memorial Day observance will start at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be United States Marine Corps veteran Bruce Dwyer.

The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) will honor many Numunu warriors who have served their country and fallen, both in wartime and after, during its 43rd annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. The event will take place at Watchetaker Hall and the CIVA Court of Honor, both located at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. The public is invited.