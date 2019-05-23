Memorial Day ceremony set for today

Maj. Grady Lowe, executive officer for 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery, will be guest speaker at an early Memorial Day ceremony for residents of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound, according to Marilyn Woods, recreation director.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. today in the Col. Hardy R. Stone Auditorium.

Fort Sill soldiers from 1-40 FA will post the colors and assist center residents in bringing forward the five service flags. For Army it will be Avery Hall; Navy, Lance Blevins; Marine Corps, Jerry Richardson; Air Force, Neal Alexander, and Coast Guard, Roy Pokorny. Center staffer Nicole Pierce will sing the national anthem.