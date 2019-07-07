Medicating, educating name of game at ‘Go Green’ convention

It was the type of event that, just a few years ago, never would have happened in Lawton, or anywhere in the state of Oklahoma.

But hundreds of people trickled into the Great Plains Coliseum on Saturday for the inaugural Go Green Festival, an event centered around the new industry (to Oklahoma, at least) of medical marijuana.

Last year, State Question 788 passed, paving the way for Oklahoma to become the 30th state in the union to legalize medicinal marijuana. Since then, dispensaries have popped up all over Lawton. However, the fledgling industry is still dealing with some hurdles, whether it be cost of going through the process of getting the medical marijuana license or continued misconceptions regarding the plant itself.

The convention aimed to address both of those issues. Doctors were on hand to administer medical screenings for $75, $60 for veterans. If the doctor believes the patient has physical ailments that warrant the use of medical marijuana, the patient can then take his or her recommendation paperwork and apply for their medical marijuana license on the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) website. The application cost is typically $104.50, or $22.50 for medicare or medicaid patients.

For convention organizer Eddie Neugebauer, giving people a low-cost option for their screenings was important, and by the early part of the afternoon, close to 200 people had gotten their recommendations, while close to 75 people were still in line to do so.