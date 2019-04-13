Medical marijuana still creates questions

Lawton legislators predicted Friday that state leaders will be dealing with aftereffects of legalized medical marijuana for years.

Sen. John Michael Montgomery and Rep. Rande Worthen, both Lawton Republicans, were among the legislators who attended a legislative luncheon sponsored by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. The event — one of two held during the legislative session — gives legislators a chance to update city leaders about bills and activities at the State Capitol, and gives local residents a chance to ask questions about pending legislation.

City Manager Michael Cleghorn posed one of those questions, asking how municipalities could cope with House Bill 2612. The bill, nicknamed the Unity Bill, is the Legislature’s attempt to bring some regulation to medical marijuana usage, sale, growth and manufacturing that was legalized in 2018 with the passage of State Question 788.