Medical issue caused wreck

A medical issue caused a Monday morning crash into a pole on a busy Lawton throughway.

First responders were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of West Gore Boulevard on the report of a wreck. The driver of a black GMC Yukon traveling eastbound on Gore went off the roadway, struck a curb, hit a pole and came to a rest.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, said the driver had suffered an unnamed medical issue while driving which caused the wreck.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment to her non-life threatening injuries.