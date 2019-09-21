ME report reveals man was felled by 5 bullets, had cocaine in system

The June 10 shooting death of a 19-year-old Lawton man by police has been ruled justified following an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) inquiry.

Friday’s release of the state Medical Examiner’s autopsy report shows the man received five gunshot wounds and that he had cocaine in his blood stream.

The death of Brent Durbin-Daniel early that June morning has been under scrutiny after several police officers opened fire on the teen. It began with a reported domestic disturbance with his mother shortly before 2 a.m. He left the home shortly before police arrived. He took two assault rifles and a handgun with him and drove to the 6300 block Northwest Maple Avenue.

Final images from Durbin-Daniel’s social media showed one of his final posts to SnapChat. The photo was that of an AK-47-style rifle with what appeared to be a cryptic message.

A short stand-off followed the arrival of police to Maple. There were no initial reports of the young man pointing a weapon. However, it has been reported Durbin-Daniel was seen reaching towards his pocket when three unidentified officers shot him.

The OSBI was called in by Lawton police to investigate the shooting. It is department policy to call in the state agency to look into officer-involved shootings.