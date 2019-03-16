ME report entered into case against father

A notice of intent to offer the medical examiner’s report of an infants death was entered Thursday in the murder case against her father.

The Comanche County Court Clerk’s Office entered the state Medical Examiner’s report about the death of 5-month-old Alayne Rowson and the District Attorney’s office’s intent to use it as evidence in the first-degree murder case against Christian Rowson, 20, of Lawton, records indicate. He faces punishment up to life in prison, life in prison without parole or death.

The autopsy report identified blunt force trauma to the head of the little girl as her cause of death. It also recorded several other injuries investigators believe were suffered during abuse inflicted on Dec. 27. It was also determined the girl had suffered a skull fracture not consistent with a fall, brain bleed and a broken rib, the affidavit states. Her manner of death was identified as homicide. Her death was the 10th in Lawton for 2018.

Struck her with his hand

According to the court affidavit, Rowson was home along with his daughter, Alayne, at 312 NW 14th and was reported to be smoking marijuana from his bong and playing video games with the girl in a bouncer next to him. When she began to cry, he put her into the crib onto her stomach and, investigators said he struck her on the back of the head with the palm of his hand.