McMahon Auditorium looking for CIP funding

The governing board of McMahon Memorial Auditorium is hoping that efforts to extend two City of Lawton sales tax program will provide funding for critical upgrades needed for the historic structure.

Board members outlined their needs, including $3.1 million worth of heating/ventilation/air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades and lighting work, for City Council members who have been meeting to hear discussions on a plan to extend the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and 2016 Capital Improvements Program. The idea, presented by Mayor Stan Booker earlier this summer, would continue the two programs beyond their Dec. 31, 2025, termination date, with revenue generated in those additional years to cover new projects.

Council members must make a decision on that request by early October if they want to present the ballot proposition to city voters in January. Toward that end, council members have been meeting in special sessions to hear proposals, before making a decision on the projects that will be included and the length of the extension.

Booker and members of the McMahon Auditorium authority had specific projects that could be included in that extended sales tax program.

Auditorium Authority Chair David Torbert said the work is necessary to protect an investment that the McMahon Foundation (created by Louise and Eugene McMahon) made in the community more than 60 years ago. The idea was to bring the community a state-of-the-art auditorium for community functions, a goal achieved when the facility was completed in 1954. Torbert said the auditorium has been well maintained, but the time has come for modernization and replacement.

He said the McMahon Foundation already provided $600,000 for the first phase of the HVAC renovation, but the time has come to move into the remaining phases of that upgrade. A study completed by Guernsey in 2014 set a $2.9 million price tag on that total renovation (the figure has been updated to $3.1 million in today’s dollars). The work includes not only work on the HVAC system, but electrical lines, in addition to an update of the lighting distribution panel.