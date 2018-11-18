McClure recognized as trailblazer

Long-time Lawtonian Mary McClure was among the women recognized as 100 Women Trailblazers by the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma.

The recognition came this month as the entity marked the 100th anniversary of Oklahoma Women winning the right to vote, expanding its celebration to include 100 state women defined as “trailblazers.”

McClure was cited for her decades-long journalism career, including an 18-year term as the editor for the Fort Sill “Cannoneer,” the post’s newspaper. The paper was continually rated among the Army’s top three newspapers during her tenure. A columnist, writer and radio commentator, McClure has won first place three times in the Radio Column Category of the National Women’s Press Association for her “Slice of Life” program on KCCU, which she still produces.