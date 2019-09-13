Mayor: Lawton making progress

Lawton is making notable progress and a proposal to extend two existing sales tax programs will enhance that progress, Mayor Stan Booker told members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

Part of that progress is designation of a permanent funding source for business development, where projects could include a “research and development” park to benefit Fort Sill.

Booker was the guest speaker at the State of the City luncheon sponsored by the chamber, giving him the opportunity to highlight accomplishments in the last year while outlining future goals. Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, also offered some comments on how Lawton’s progress is benefitting — and can benefit — the post’s mission, something that will be highlighted further at the State of Fort Sill luncheon on Oct. 10.

Booker said the military and Fort Sill play a key role in the community, noting that half of military retirees elect to remain in the area and in a community that is on the verge of something great.

Booker highlighted things such $11 million worth of street projects, where the city used funding to leverage $6.2 million more in state funding. He cited upgrades to neighborhood streets, as well as infrastructure upgrades such as replacing more than 17,000 feet of sewer line. He also cited upgrades such as adding video activated signal traffic lights in areas of town to help traffic flow, and efforts to improve the community’s appearance.