Mayor’s Picnic allows chances to cool off

One might think the hottest day of the year to date would be a good day to stay inside.

Instead, plenty of people were on hand at Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday for the Mayor’s Picnic at the Park, an event designed to bring the community together and to allow people to interact with Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.

While temperatures reached a sizzling 105 degrees, there were multiple ways to cool off at the park. Perhaps the most popular occurred late in the morning, when a group of no less than 15 children chased Booker and shot him with water guns. Not to be outdone, Booker retaliated with his own water gun. The water fight continued until the three plastic wading pools-turned-refill stations ran out of water.

“I’ve never been happier to have run out of water,” Booker said as a big smile stretched across his face.

Past mayors held events designed to bring the community out to have fun and get involved. But with 25-30 booths selling everything from food to shirts to art, it was more akin to one of the big yearly festivals Lawton holds. And with thanks from Events by Our Team (EBOT), a nonprofit event planning organization that helps put on events for other nonprofits, the event became something where people didn’t just observe or walk through. They became part of it.