Mayor’s Commission honors five women as Women of the Year

Members of the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women honored five Comanche County women as Women of the Year Saturday, during their annual awards event.

The five — Ashley Davis, Lisa L. Willis, Cindy Famero, Bernadette Domingo-Lonzanida and Caroline Fox — were recognized as women who go above and beyond through exemplary volunteer service. Specifically, the women have had an impact on Comanche County through their community service in identifying women’s needs, and working to strengthen, promote and enrich the quality of life for women.

Winners are:

Ashley Davis, a registered nurse in the operating room of Lawton Indian Hospital, played traveling basketball for the Fort Sill Rockets and Oklahoma Lightning, then played college basketball on an athletic scholarship before starting her coaching career in 2009. Davis volunteers and coaches youth girls basketball nine months of the year, volunteering more than 1,000 hours a year. Her team, the Oklahoma Lightning Girls Basketball Team, travels throughout Oklahoma and between Dallas and Arkansas, Lubbock, Texas, to Kansas, representing the Lawton-Fort Sill community on the basketball court. Supporters say Coach Davis has inspired many girls to continue playing basketball in college.

Lisa L. Willis planned and coordinated a peace rally to mark the death of Trayvon Martin in April 2012, an event that led her to found Touching Lives Compassionately. Willis and TLC have teamed up with community ministers in Stop the Violence walks; assisted the Aldersgate United Methodist Church Redemption program that feeds and gives classes to inmates and families; planned and coordinated benefit concerts for The Next Step; participated in the annual Stand Down Day for homeless veterans; and established a summer tutoring program for elementary students. Her other activities include an annual sexual assault and awareness seminar, Rock the Vote Campaign, a monthly community feeding program, and the Children’s Reading Hour, to help strengthen reading abilities.

Cindy Famero, a member of the Comanche Nation, is the founding school board president of the Comanche Academy Charter School, to open in August 2020; an officer with the local chapter of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women; member of Lawton’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day planning group; and director of the Warrior Women Society of Southwest Oklahoma. She also coordinated the fashion show for the inaugural Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration in 2018. Supporters say hundreds of people in Comanche County are impacted by Famero’s community engagement, which illustrates her commitment to diversity within the county and encourages a more sophisticated reading of social justice issues beyond race, class and gender.

Bernadette Domingo-Lonzanida rallied her accounting students as volunteers to update the City of Lawton’s 2,800 residential and commercial water accounts after a cyber attack in 2017; encouraged Accounting Club students to participate in the local Day of Caring event by cleaning up Crosby Park Elementary School; and has trained members of her government and not-for-profit accounting class to volunteer for United Way (evaluating financial statements of partner agencies for feedback on fund distribution). She is involved in the Oklahoma Society of CPA’s annual Day of Caring; is a member of the Filipino-American Association of Lawton/Fort Sill; works with Lawton Business Women to place students in its mentorship program; and taught a team of accounting students to provide a financial readiness class for first-time soldiers.