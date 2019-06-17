You are here

Marlow Police partner with Union-Pacific for safer train crossings

Mon, 06/17/2019 - 11:50pm Josh Rouse

MARLOW — An afternoon of training Monday will make Marlow railroad crossings safer for motorists and pedestrians.

Oklahoma Operation Lifesaver partnered with the Union-Pacific Railroad for a day of training with the Marlow Police Department. Their intent was to prepare officers for the unique circumstances of a hypothetical accident involving a train and a private citizen — be they on foot or in a vehicle Mark Sexton, executive director of Oklahoma Operation Lifesaver, said his organization has partnered with the railroad company to hold training exercises across the state.

