Man who had tryke stolen gets surprise at Trykes N Tread

It is often through dark moments that the goodness of the human spirit shows itself.

Lawtonian Danny Vest has had a hard time getting around ever since he contracted West Nile Virus a couple of years ago after a mosquito bit him near his house. Although he has come a long way from the paralysis that once left him immobile from the neck down, it is still difficult for Vest to simply stand up for substantial amounts of time.

Vest said he knew next to nothing about AMBUCS and what the organization does for people in need of modes of transportation. A big fan of cars, Vest began helping out at Mountain Metro AMBUCS’ annual Trykes N Tread car show, mostly detailing cars, but sometimes going so far as to build tables and chairs for the event, like he did for this year’s.

Linda Mask, who organizes and manages Trykes N Tread each year, as well as therapist Aimee Carter, kept seeing the hard work Vest did at the car shows. They saw how much he struggled to move around. They wanted to help any way they could.