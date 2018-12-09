You are here

Man who appeared intoxicated tried to walk into woman's home

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 4:25am Scott Rains

Drunk and angry isn't a good look  or good luck  when dealing with police.

A Lawton man learned that lesson after he was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting police and threatening violence, according to Lawton police. 

LPD Sgt. Alicia Redding reported responding around 10 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 1300 block of Northwest Taylor Avenue on a suspicious and unwanted person and arrived to find a man in a red shirt standing in the grass. The man "appeared to be intoxicated and was being extremely belligerent and loud," Redding said, and he appeared to be trying to enter a home  a neighbor was trying to keep him by the curb for police.

