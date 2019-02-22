Man to serve 5 years for sexual assault committed while "caught up in the moment"

A 35-year-old man will spend 5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2018 sexual battery charge he blamed on being “caught up in the moment.”

Bryan Daniel Jarousak, of Lawton, entered his plea to a felony count of sexual battery Thursday in Comanche County District Court. Records indicate he received a 10 year sentence with Department of Corrections with 5 years to serve and 5 years suspended. He is to be under 2 years of DOC supervision upon release. He also received a $1,000 fine.

Lawton police began investigating Jarousak on Feb. 5 after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by him. According to the court affidavit, she was assaulted at his home at 728 Ranch Oak Blvd. on Feb. 2, 2018.

Investigators interviewed Jarousak where he first said he consensually performed oral sex on the woman. The affidavit states, he later changed his story and admitted the woman told him to “stop” but he didn’t and said he tried to force her to perform oral sex on him as well. He said he was “caught up in the moment.”