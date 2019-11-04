Man to serve 10 years for molesting disabled teen

Following completion of his pre-sentence investigation, a 62-year-old Lawton man will spend 10 years in prison and will register as a sex offender after he was sentenced Tuesday for molesting a developmentally disabled teen girl.

Robert Lee Myers received a sentence from Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth of 15 year sentence with the Department of Corrections with 10 years to serve and 5 years suspended, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and to rape by instrumentation.

As part of his sentence, Myers will complete sex offender treatment while in Department of Corrections custody, must register as a sex offender and will be under 2 years of DOC supervision upon release from prison.

Myers was originally charged Aug. 3, 2018, with the crimes. He has been held in Comanche County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.