Man says woman stabs him when they get high

A disturbance call Monday led to the investigation of an unhealthy relationship between a man and his sharp-cutting woman.

LPD Sgt. Thomas Rorrer reported responding shortly before 5 p.m. to an apartment in the 1300 block of Northwest Irwin Avenue. He found a man who had blood on his right pants leg and left side of the face.

The man told Rorrer that he’d been arguing with his girlfriend over some marijuana they were smoking in her apartment — he said she “often becomes violent and abusive” when she’s on drugs, the report states. When asked where the blood on his face was from, the man said “that’s where she held a knife to my face while she was yelling,” Rorrer said. The man said the blood on his pants leg was from a couple of days prior. He raised his pant leg to reveal a large open cut on the lower half of his shin.