Man pleads guilty to lewd acts

A 35-year-old Lawton man avoided a jury trial for molesting a 13-year-old by pleading guilty to it and other crimes.

Anthony Lamar Wilson pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court to a felony count lewd acts to a child under 16, records indicate. He pleaded guilty to lewdly touching a 13-year-old girl several times between August 2014 and 2015.

Wilson received a 45-year sentence with the Department of Corrections with 12 years to serve and 33 years suspended. He also will have three years of DOC supervision upon release. The court ordered him to take sexual offender classes while incarcerated and, within 30 days of release, undergo drug/alcohol evaluations.

Wilson also pleaded guilty to three other charges that were pending: two counts of indecent exposure and one count of possession of controlled dangerous substances. He received 10 years with DOC for each exposure count and two years to the possession charge, all to run concurrently.