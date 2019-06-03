Man pleads guilty to clandestine video

A 23-year-old man received a seven-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to getting caught taking obscene video of a 13-year-old girl.

Court records indicate that Johnny Sanchez, of Lawton, pleaded guilty to attempt to procure indecent pictures and/or videos. He received a seven-year suspended sentence with Department of Corrections and is to be under two years of District Attorney supervision. He also was fined $1,000.

Sanchez was charged in the crime in August 2017. According to the court affidavit, the girl’s stepfather caught Sanchez taking video of his 13-year-old stepdaughter while she was nude.