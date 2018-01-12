Man Loses Life in House Fire

A house fire turned deadly Friday morning as a 71-year-old Lawton man lost his life, despite the efforts of local firefighters.

Light smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the house at Northwest 45th Street and Denver when firefighters arrived just before 10 a.m.

The firefighters forced the door open on the east side of the house, extinguished the fire and began looking for anyone who might be inside of the home, according to Fire Marshal Mark Mitchell.

A neighbor told firefighters that an elderly man lived there and firefighters quickly began looking for the resident of the house.