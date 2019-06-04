Man jailed for child pornography

A 28-year-old man is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was charged with possessing child pornography.

Jared Alexander Robinson made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of child porn, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 if convicted.

Lawton police interviewed Robinson on March 29 regarding possible indecent proposals to a minor, according to the court affidavit. He admitted to having a conversation where he was soliciting sexual contact with a person he knew was under 18-years-old.

During his interview, Robinson told detectives of his fantasies about sexual encounters with juvenile males “around 12 or 13 years old,” the affidavit states.

As a result of the interview, investigators seized Robinson’s cell phone and a search warrant received. According to the affidavit, there appeared to be several photos of underage juvenile males performing a variety of sexual acts, some included adult males.