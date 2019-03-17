Man eludes on motorcycle but police know his identity

While racing motorcyclists may have gotten away from Lawton police Saturday morning, one rider’s wreck left enough clues for him to be identified.

LPD Officer Gerardo Vallejo was at the intersection of Southwest 20th Street and Washington Avenue around 1 a.m. when he reported seeing three motorcycles going at a high rate of speed westbound down Lee Boulevard. “The motorcycles seemed like they were racing,” he said.

While calling out a traffic stop, Vallejo reported the bikes took off again like they were racing from the light at South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard and the officer turned on his lights and dropped into pursuit. Vallejo reported the bikes reached speeds of 80 mph.