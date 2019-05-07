You are here

Man drowns at Ellsworth

Man drowns at Ellsworth

Fri, 07/05/2019 - 1:13am Glen Brockenbush

The Lawton Police Department is still investigating what led to a 21-year-old man’s death by drowning at Lake Ellsworth on Thursday morning.

The body of Fernando Esparza was recovered at approximately 9:15 a.m., nearly three hours after police were called, according to a press release from the Lawton Police Department.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., officers with LPD were dispatched to Lake Ellsworth in response to a drowning. The department’s Dive Team and Lake Units were called upon for help with rescuing the victim. By the time he was recovered, Esparza was dead.

