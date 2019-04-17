Man charged with exposing himself

A 50-year-old man is in jail accused of lewdly exposing himself on a Sunday outside a phone store.

Lionel Wayne Loud is charged with a felony count of indecent exposure, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Loud was arrested March 31 following the incident at the Cricket Store, 1226 N. Sheridan.

Police were called around 5 p.m. to the store on the report of indecent exposure. An officer stopped Loud and asked him what was going on and he replied that he was tucking in his shirt when a man assaulted him and took off. He was held for investigation.

Officers went to the store and spoke with a witness who said Loud had exposed himself in front of him and his family before leaving the area, the affidavit states. He said he was by his vehicle waiting for his family to come out of the store when he saw his daughter standing on the inside of the store and Loud was outside lifting his hoodie up and down while facing the girl. The man said Loud next lowered his pants and exposed himself.

A store employee confirmed the man’s story and identified Loud as the suspect.