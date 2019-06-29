Man arrested following high-speed chase Wednesday in mid-town

A Wednesday morning attempt at a traffic stop turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest of the driver after he ditched his truck.

Lawton Police Sgt. Scott Carpenter reported seeing a southbound white Chevrolet pickup run the red light at North Sheridan Road and Gore Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop. The truck continued south and then turned left at Southwest C Avenue and Sheridan Road before turning back northbound. The truck then turned into the back of the parking lot of McDonald’s, Southwest A Avenue and Sheridan Road. He didn’t turn off the truck.

Carpenter said he saw the driver moving around in the truck and called for a back-up officer who arrived soon after. The driver was told to put his hands outside the window due to his movement, the report states. That’s when he asked the officer “what is going on” and then put his hands back on the steering wheel and drove off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot. The truck hopped the curb and then blew through the stop sign at Southwest 22nd Street and Gore Boulevard, almost hitting another vehicle.