Man arrested for attacking uncle with cane while on meth

Lawton police arrested a man Friday night for beating and stabbing his uncle with a walking cane while high on meth.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to 1904 NW 20th for a physical domestic.

The victim told LPD Officer Gerardo Vallejo his nephew had beaten him up. According to the report, the man said he’d just come home when his nephew came up to his boss’ truck, pulled him out while it was still in motion and began hitting him. He said the nephew took his walking cane and hit him in the back and ribs before breaking the cane and hitting him more with it.

Once the cane was broken into two pieces, the man said his nephew broke it into a third piece and began to stab him in the left side of the ribs, the report states. Vallejo noted the man had cuts to the left side of his ribs as well as some cuts and bruising to his back. The argument began, the uncle said, when the nephew thought he’d commented the nephew was on “dope.”